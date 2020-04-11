VicPD are asking for the public’s help locating Amber Toner, 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD looking for missing 20-year-old woman

Amber Toner known to frequent downtown core

  • Apr. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 20-year-old Amber Toner.

Toner was last seen April 1 in downtown Victoria’s Centennial Square. Police say she is known to frequent the downtown core. Officers are concerned for her well-being and want to ensure she is safe.

Toner is described as a Caucasian woman with blue eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She stands five-foot-eight and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you see Toner, call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD evaluating protocols in response to COVID-19

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria News

Previous story
Young man seriously injured at shuttered ski resort near Kelowna
Next story
One dead, two in grave condition after stabbings in Kamloops

Just Posted

Most Read