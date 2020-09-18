VicPD looking for 17-year-old girl, believed to be in downtown Victoria

Circumstance under which she has gone missing are considered to be high-risk

Victoria police are asking for public help in locating a high-risk missing girl.

Gabrielle Dansereau-Krenbrink, 17, is described as Caucasian, 5’6″ with medium build, medium length red hair and blue eyes.

Investigators believe Gabrielle may be in the downtown core of Victoria. The circumstance under which she has gone missing are considered to be high-risk, however officers do not have any indication that she at is risk of immediate harm.

Anyone who sees Gabriell should call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

