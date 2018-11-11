VicPD investigating serious motorcycle collision in downtown Victoria

Police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle in downtown Victoria Saturday night.
VicPD cordoned off the area around Pandora Avenue and Douglas Street around 9:30 p.m., rerouting traffic for hours.
A motorcycle could be seen resting on its side in the middle of Pandora Avenue beside City Hall. Debris was strewn down the block.
Our @vicpdtraffic officers are currently dealing with a serious collision at Douglas and Pandora. Traffic delays are expected as we investigate #yyjtraffic
