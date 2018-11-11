VicPd is investigating a serious collision that occurred in downtown Victoria Saturday night. (John Deacon photo)

VicPD investigating serious motorcycle collision in downtown Victoria

Police cordoned off area around Pandora and Douglas

  • Nov. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle in downtown Victoria Saturday night.

VicPD cordoned off the area around Pandora Avenue and Douglas Street around 9:30 p.m., rerouting traffic for hours.

A motorcycle could be seen resting on its side in the middle of Pandora Avenue beside City Hall. Debris was strewn down the block.

More to come.

