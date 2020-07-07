VicPD investigating body found near Capital Iron store

VicPD is investigating a sudden death near Capital Iron on Tuesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The Victoria Police Department is investigating a sudden death that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 1900-block of Store Street, near Capital Iron, for a report of a dead person.

Detectives with VicPD’s Major Crime Unit and members of the Forensic Identification Team are continuing the investigation.

BC Coroners Service told Black Press Media there wasn’t much information to share at this moment.

“We have been notified of a death in that area and as with any investigation will look to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” said Andy Watson.

