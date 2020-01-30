VicPD describes discovery of drug production facility in Sidney as ‘unusual’

Key details around the discovery of what Victoria Police Department describes as â€œevidence of a sophisticated drug production siteâ€ in Sidney remain under wraps (Black Press Media File)

Key details around the discovery of what Victoria Police Department describes as “evidence of a sophisticated drug production site” in Sidney remain under wraps.

“It’s certainly unusual to locate a drug production site [in Sidney], and we are very proud of the work that Strike Force has done here to target these individuals,” said Const. Cam MacIntyre of public affairs with Victoria Police Department.

Sidney was one of three locations, the other two being in Victoria, where Strike Force officer, as well as member of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants after having arrested three men in the 600-block of Pandora Avenue. Police informed the public about the arrests on Jan. 23.

The Sidney location was a business, where officers located drugs, cash and “evidence of a sophisticated drug production site.” Officers searching multi-residential building in Victoria had already found a firearm with ammunition and a considerable amount of fentanyl, cocaine, and cash. The search of a Victoria yielded more cocaine and cash. Investigators also seized two vehicles associated with the suspects, with one vehicle being considered for civil forfeiture.

Two of the men arrested were found in possession of drugs. One was a federal parolee with past convictions for violent offences. No one was injured, said VicPD in a release.

MacIntyre could not offer any additional details about the Sidney business, including its general location, and the timing of the search warrant’s execution, noting that the investigation remains ongoing.

MacIntrye said Sidney/North Saanich RCMP were aware of the investigation.

“They were aware of the fact that we were executing a search warrant in their area,” he said. “I can tell you that there was some coordination on behalf of Strike Force and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP,” he added later. “To what extent I am not sure, but I can tell you that they were cooperating with each other and I think it is important to note that unit like Strike Force is going to go where the investigation leads them.”

MacIntyre describes the Sidney discovery as a “significant find” that speaks to “some of the great work” that the Strike Force is doing in targeting criminals.

Police encourage individuals with information about people selling drugs to call the Strike Force line directly at 250-995-7260. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

