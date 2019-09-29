Police are looking for 30-year-old Amanda Clarricoates and are concerned for her wellbeing. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD concerned for well-being of missing woman

Amanda Clarricoates, 30, last seen Sept. 25

  • Sep. 29, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Victoria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Amanda Clarricoates was last seen Sept. 25 and reported missing two days later. Police are concerned for her well-being and ask anyone that sees her to call 9-1-1.

She is described as a Caucasian woman standing 5’5 with a slim build. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red and grey windbreaker, blue jeans and black runners.

Anyone with information on Clarricoates can call the police non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654, or to report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD locate high-risk missing woman

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lantzville students strike for climate
Next story
Politics and mountaineering collide at the Gem with “Return to Mount Kennedy”

Just Posted

Most Read