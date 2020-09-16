VicPD chief signs new contract, extends term until end of 2024

Victoria Mayor happy with reappointment says it comes at time with 'significant challenges'

Victoria police will have the same police chief for the next four years.

VicPD Chief Del Manak signed a new contract that will run from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2024. Previously, Manak has served as Acting Chief Constable from December 2015 to June 2017, and then he was appointed to Chief Constable in a contract with a term of July 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2020.

According to a press release from the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board, Manak has made employee well-being and mental health a top priority, along with enhancing the department’s connection with its community.

Manak said he was “honoured and humbled” by the decision, adding that recent days have been some of the busiest for VicPD throughout his 27 years of service with the department.

“But my priority is to deliver the first-rate policing that our citizens expect in a way that is sustainable for the women and men of VicPD. We have to continue the open and honest conversations about the mental health of first responders and the ongoing toll that this work can take on all of us. We have to do better when it comes to protecting our people from operational stress injuries and helping them when they are affected by the demands of the job,” he said in a statement.

“Chief Manak’s reappointment comes at a time with significant changes and challenges in policing,” said board co-chair Mayor Lisa Helps.

“I am happy that the board has decided to reappoint Chief Manak at this time, as his thoughtful leadership around issues of diversity and inclusion will be really important for the police department and for the community as a whole.”

