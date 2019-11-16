VicPD caught an impaired driver near James Bay Community School on Friday afternoon. (VicPD Traffic/Twitter)

VicPD catches impaired driver near elementary school

Citizens alerted police to driver near James Bay Community School

  Nov. 16, 2019
  • News

An impaired driver was caught by Victoria Police near an elementary school on Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from VicPD Traffic, citizens alerted police to the impaired driver who was directly across from James Bay Community School.

The driver was caught on the 200-block of Simcoe Street at 2:45 p.m. on Friday and received a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition as well as a 30-day vehicle impound.

Police said no one was injured.

