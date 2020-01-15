VicPD ask public to help locate teen missing since Monday

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing high-risk youth.

Lia Barker, 14, has been missing since Jan. 13 and VicPD officers have been working to locate her since.

The teen is described as five-foot-eight-inches tall and about 120 pounds. She has dyed red and pink hair with blonde at the ends.

Police say Barker frequently spends time in Centennial Square and the nearby areas. Anyone that spots her or has information about where she could be is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

