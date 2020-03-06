VicPD arrests one man after reports of explosion in apartment building

Fire investigators and police crews responded to reports of an explosion in an apartment building in the 200-block of Gorge Road East just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
One man was taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department for outstanding warrants. According to a statement from VicPD his arrest is not directly linked to the explosion.
Just after 1:30 p.m., patrol officers arrived and discovered that the windows to one of the units were blown out.
As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, four police vehicles were on scene and along with a Fire Investigator van.
The Victoria Fire Department firefighters determined there had been no fire, and there were no injuries.
Victoria emergency crews are responding to an incident in an apartment building on Gorge Road East. @vicpdcanada and Victoria Fire Investigators are on scene currently. #yyj @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/3tPbofpep9
— Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) March 6, 2020
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.
