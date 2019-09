Man was arrested without incident

Victoria Police patrol officers arrested a man who was allegedly armed with a knife on Wednesday morning in the Jubilee neighbourhood, near the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

The man was arrested by officers without incident and was taken into custody.

