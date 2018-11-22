VicPD arrest two men for attempting to lure children over the internet

Police are asking for witnesses to contact them after boy shot in Maple Ridge, Thursday. (THE NEWS/Files)

Two men in Victoria are facing 10 charges for child exploitation after two investigations by the VicPD’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

More than a year and a half ago, the West Shore RCMP responded to information about a potential victim of child luring over the internet. A suspect was identified in Esquimalt, and the VicPD ICE investigator started an investigation in June 2017.

On Nov. 14, 2018, a search warrant was executed at a 61-year-old mans home in Esquimalt with the help of VicPD’s Special Victims Unit, Integrated Tech Crime Unit, officers and the Forensic Identification Section.

The man faces eight charges including making, distributing and possessing child pornography, luring a child under 14 years old, luring a child under 16, arranging or agreeing to a sexual offence against a child, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

He was released with multiple conditions on a promise to appear.

The second investigation began on Nov. 1, 2018. A 28-year-old man was found to want to sexually abuse a child. The VicPD set up a meeting at an apartment on Nov. 8, and arrested the man upon arrival. He is facing a charge of luring a child under 16 years old. It was also discovered the man has been living in Canada illegally for four years, and the Canadian Border Services Agency is confirming his status.

