VicPD arrest two after attempted knife robbery in downtown Victoria

VicPD officers called for man brandishing a knife around 8:30 p.m. yesterday

  • May. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

VicPD officers arrested two men after being called for a report of an attempted knifepoint robbery at a downtown intersection yesterday evening (May3).

Officers were called to the intersection of View and Broad streets just before 8:30 p.m. last night for a report of a man brandishing a knife at two others. Officers discovered the victims and witnesses who pointed out a suspect leaving the area. Officers took a suspect into custody. The victims were not physically injured.

Further investigation led officers to seize a knife and take a second man into custody.

Officers are recommending charges for assault with a weapon and the possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose against both men.

