VicPD arrest reportedly armed man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The man was found near Centennial Square on Tuesday afternoon

  • Jul. 16, 2019 12:00 a.m.
The Victoria Police Department arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was spotted on his way into downtown Victoria shortly after 2 p.m., causing police to flood the area.

Officers found the man just outside of Centennial Square, where he attempted to flee. Officers captured and arrested him, but not before he dropped a handgun.

After the man was taken into custody it was discovered that the gun was a replica.

No one was injured during the incident.

