VicPD arrest one person after alleged assault in Victoria

Victoria police have arrested one person after an alleged assault in Victoria on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they attended the 1000-block of Pandora Avenue. for a report of an assault with a weapon. Once police arrived, they found a woman with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, initial investigation shows the victim was not assaulted with a weapon.
One person was arrested for assault and police said the investigation is in the early stages and ongoing.
