VicPD arrest man after knife fight in Centennial Square

One man was arrested and another is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a knife fight in Centennial Square.
Victoria police officers were called to Centennial Square around 3 p.m. Thursday for a report of two men fighting with knives.
VicPD said officers arrived within minutes of the 911 call and found one of the men with security personnel. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.
The second man fled the square but a suspect was found and taken into custody without incident. An investigation revealed that one of the men was not armed with a knife, but with a collapsible baton.
VicPD said the file remains under investigation.
Anyone with information, who hasn’t spoken with investigators yet, is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Reports can also be made anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.