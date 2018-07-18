Veyaness Road development gets go ahead

A housing project at 7201/7217 Veyaness Rd. has now passed its third reading at Central Saanich council, clearing the way for what has become a contentious housing development within a changing community.

The bylaw passed with a 4-3 vote at the July 9 regular council meeting, supported by Mayor Ryan Windsor and Councillors Graham, Jensen, Paltiel. Councillors Holman, Thompson, and King opposed it. While some other steps remain before shovels can go in the ground, it is highly likely the project will go ahead.

The development, proposed by former Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Gary Lunn, would see two homes replaced by 16 single-family homes, with an additional home donated to Habitat for Humanity.

“For me, I saw this as a mix of housing that fit with the neighbourhood,” said Councillor Niall Paltiel, in an interview.

Paltiel said he acknowledged there were concerns about lot size, and that the 1970s-era homes currently there were built when lot sizes were larger, but it was important to note that “despite the fact that there are only two homes there now, the property is currently zoned for eight houses. He (the developer) could simply have cut down all the trees and placed eight houses there without the need for a bylaw change. Instead, he has addressed a lot of the concerns and come up with a plan for 17 homes, while maintaining the trees.”

The original plan submitted for the properties would have seen the construction of 24 homes on the property, including some townhomes, but that plan was amended in response to concerns raised at public hearings on the plan. The public hearing, held on June 26, was well-attended, so the meeting was held in a larger room than the normal council chambers. Speakers for the project said the additional density would make housing affordable to workers in the area and allow young people to stay, but those against brought up other environmental concerns, saying the loss of trees would affect birds and that the construction activity would impact other protected trees. Neighbours were concerned about a loss of privacy, and that in general, they felt the rural character of the area should be maintained.

Councillor Alicia Holman continues to oppose the development.

“The foundation of my opposition was the fact that the Advisory Planning Commission had concerns about the density, affordability and location and the fact that they recommended against it,” said Holman.

“Instead of expediting the infill process that was proposed in our Community Plan, we’re going ahead with projects like this that don’t acknowledge the rural character of our community,” she said in an interview. “I’m well aware that there is a housing shortage in the community, but this is not the answer.”

In a statement to council on July 9, Coun. Carl Jensen said 20 years ago, the low price of housing in Central Saanich allowed him to buy a home and start a family, which in turn allowed him and his family to contribute to the community they lived in. He felt the project, which includes the Habitat for Humanity home and homes with rental suites, would help.

“When I look a project such as this,” said Jensen, “I see an opportunity for the next generation of young families to move into Central Saanich or remain here so that they can start living their dream.”

Councillor Paltiel acknowledged the concerns raised at the public hearings and by his counterparts on council, but pointed out that the developer had addressed many of the concerns. He pointed to the fact that there has been a commitment to ensure that four of the properties will be available at $600,000 or less, and that one of the homes had been dedicated to Habitat for Humanity.

He went on to stress that issues regarding parking, run-off light pollution, and increased traffic in the area had all been addressed, and that many employers and employees spoke at the meeting saying they worked in Central Saanich but lived elsewhere due to high housing costs. Instead, they would like to live where they work.

“I have always thought of this community as the kind of place that steps up to do what it takes to help out a neighbour. While it is not going to solve the entirety of the region’s or the municipality’s housing targets, I see this development really geared to young families. We need to see good applications that make it easier for families to chose to live, work and play in this community.”

Holman remained unmoved, saying that “smart-growth principles,” like developing denser housing in the core of a community was better.

“By doing this, we’re still not having the conversation about where we need to densify. This is not the answer…It’s a step too far,” she said.

Paltiel’s response is to acknowledge the concerns raised by opponents to the plan but to take a pragmatic approach.

“I know this won’t solve the housing problems in Central Saanich,” he said.

“I’ve heard others call these 17 homes ‘a drop in the bucket,'” said Paltiel, “but if your bucket is empty, sometimes the way you fill it is one drop at a time.”

— with files from Hugo Wong