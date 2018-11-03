Veterans reminisce their service to the nation as Remembrance Day draws closer

Two veterans share their stories as they commemorate those who served during the First World War.

On August 4, 1914 Britain, and all of its colonies and dominions with Canada included, declared war on Germany. Two veterans sat down reminiscing about family history involving the Great War, mostly about stories involving their fathers or uncles. This Remembrance Day marks one hundred years since the end of the First World War and these veterans explain the importance of remembering those who served by recalling a few stories.

One veteran, George Kearey, who served in the Royal Navy in the United Kingdom, mentioned his father and uncle both enlisted into the First World War.

Kearey, who wrote in “Tale of Two Brothers,” to the Gazette back in 1996, had said his family George and Willie Kearey immediately enlisted into the Great War. George “found himself in the machine gun regiment,” Kearey wrote, “He was in France within two months serving with the Royal Scots. He earned a battlefield promotion to lance corporal.” Kearey then recounted that George was injured and sent home within five months.

Willie, on the other hand, served in the RAMC or medical corps as a stretcher bearer and was on the front lines. Willie was only 16 when he enlisted, Kearey noted, who joined as a private and “not as a boy soldier.” Kearey explained that, “yes, there were … boy soldiers and sailors up until quite recently and they bled just as good as adults.”

As with many soldiers who came back from the Great War, George “never said one word about his service.” But Willie, Kearey’s father, had talked about “the dirt, filth, and horror of the trenches” to Kearey a few times. The British veteran then concluded that “it is for fellows like these that we have a day of Remembrance on November the 11th.”

As for his own experience doing his service to the country, Kearey noted, “I was in the Royal Navy and I spent two years in that. And then I went into the Merchant Navy and I sailed the world, here there and everywhere.” He noted there was a lot more freedom in the British Merchant Navy than the Royal Navy or the Canadian Navy during his service.

In his most notable service to Britain, Kearey was sent to Greece during its revolution. “We got out of that mess and then I just put in the time,” until he retired, got married and got a regular job. He then decided to move to Canada shortly after his service.

Another veteran, Dennis Flanagan, who served during the Cold War in the 1960s with the Royal Canadian Navy, gave his account of what it was like to serve. Flanagan joined in 1967 and “back then they still wore bell-bottom trousers and I think what they call the round rig,” he explained.

He noted the military branches were subsequently unified during his service. He noted after the unification into what is now called the Canadian Armed Forces there were many changes. The new “green uniform … many thought we were bus drivers,” he mentioned in slight humour. “I served on two destroyers, a submarine, and a sounding vessel,” he added, “but life at sea in peacetime, we periodically had to do patrols because of the Cold War.”

“On the West Coast, we had to be on the lookout for Soviet incursions into our waters. There was a time we were recalled and there was a Russian vessel – they called it a research vessel – but it was a spy vessel I’m sure.”

He then said that radar jamming equipment was working while they escorted the vessel in the Juan de Fuca Strait into Vancouver, BC. Flanagan mentioned it was close to the end of the year at the time and “this Russian came out and waved at me and said, ‘Happy New Year Canada!'”

“But for the most part, we were chasing drug smugglers. Of course, back in those days, we had to prepare for what we thought might be a conflict with the Russians,” Flanagan concluded in recollection of his days of service.

Remembrance Day, on Nov. 11, commemorates Canadian veterans, the men and women who served their country in the First and Second World War, the Korean War, and the conflicts Canadian Armed Forces participated in after. The ceremony in Port Hardy will be held at the cenotaph in Carrot Park near the waterfront, with the ceremony beginning at 11:00 a.m.