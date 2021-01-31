Very few new COVID-19 notices in Chilliwack schools this week

There were just a few new school COVID-19 exposure notices added in Chilliwack over the past week.
As of Sunday, Jan. 31, there are seven public school and three private school exposure notices to be aware of. Robertson elementary was added to the current list, with dates of Jan. 25, 26 and 27. And Jan. 27 was added to Promontory elementary’s list of exposure dates.
Cascade Christian remains closed due to a COVID-19 cluster. They chose to close on their own after learning of seven cases in the school.
Timothy Christian has been added with dates of Jan. 25, 26 and 27.
The full list of Chilliwack schools currently affected are:
Chilliwack Middle, Exposure, Jan. 18
GW Graham Secondary, Exposure, Jan. 19, 20 and 21
Mount Slesse Middle, Exposure, Jan. 18
Promontory Heights Community Elementary, Exposure, Jan. 18 and 27
Robertson Elementary, Exposure, Jan. 25, 26 and 27
Sardis Elementary, Exposure, Jan. 18
Vedder Middle, Exposure, Jan. 18, 19 and 20
Timothy Christian, Exposure, Jan. 25, 26 and 27
Squiala Elementary, Exposure, Jan. 18, 19, 20 and 21
Cascade Christian, Cluster, Jan. 18 and 19
For guidelines on how to handle a COVID-19 positive case in your home or what to do when your school has a positive case, visit the Fraser Health School Notifications webpage.
