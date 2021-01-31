Very few new COVID-19 notices in Chilliwack schools this week

Three private schools and seven public schools dealing with exposures

There are just 10 schools in Chilliwack with current outbreak notices, as of Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PIXABAY)

There were just a few new school COVID-19 exposure notices added in Chilliwack over the past week.

As of Sunday, Jan. 31, there are seven public school and three private school exposure notices to be aware of. Robertson elementary was added to the current list, with dates of Jan. 25, 26 and 27. And Jan. 27 was added to Promontory elementary’s list of exposure dates.

Cascade Christian remains closed due to a COVID-19 cluster. They chose to close on their own after learning of seven cases in the school.

Timothy Christian has been added with dates of Jan. 25, 26 and 27.

The full list of Chilliwack schools currently affected are:

Chilliwack Middle, Exposure, Jan. 18

GW Graham Secondary, Exposure, Jan. 19, 20 and 21

Mount Slesse Middle, Exposure, Jan. 18

Promontory Heights Community Elementary, Exposure, Jan. 18 and 27

Robertson Elementary, Exposure, Jan. 25, 26 and 27

Sardis Elementary, Exposure, Jan. 18

Vedder Middle, Exposure, Jan. 18, 19 and 20

Timothy Christian, Exposure, Jan. 25, 26 and 27

Squiala Elementary, Exposure, Jan. 18, 19, 20 and 21

Cascade Christian, Cluster, Jan. 18 and 19

For guidelines on how to handle a COVID-19 positive case in your home or what to do when your school has a positive case, visit the Fraser Health School Notifications webpage.

READ MORE: Chilliwack school board mulls over ‘risky’ move to balance budget

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress