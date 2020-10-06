Vernon’s Polson Park temporarily closed to vehicles

Vernon’s Polson Park is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic while crews wrap up construction projects.
Work is being done on and around the pedestrian and cycling path towards the south end of the park. The project includes upgrades to the multi-use path, the installation of new lighting and the addition of several wayfinding signs in and around the park, the city said in a press release Tuesday.
The parking lots at the north end of the park will remain accessible to vehicles, the city says.
The traffic loop is expected to reopen Saturday, Oct. 10.
