Vernon’s Highlanders repeat Fling title

Vernon's Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band won the 40th annual Spring Fling event in Grand Forks

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Title defended.

Vernon’s Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band were repeat winners at the 40th annual Spring Fling, held in Grand Forks May 4 and 5.

The event, featuring bands from the Okanagan and Kootenays, is a kickoff to a busy season for all pipe bands.

The categories for judging are piping, drumming, dress and deportment. In the evening, a more relaxed format allows for each band to entertain with a dance and a skit.

The band was first in dress and deportment, second in dance, second in skit, and third in drumming, results which led the Highlanders to be declared overall Spring Fling champions.

The band is under the direction of Pipe Major Maureen Soichuk and Drum Sergeant Neil Morrison. You can expect to see the band at Fintry Days May 13, and Falkland Stampede Parade May 20.

