Vernon’s first instance of e-scooter vandalism an isolated incident: Neuron Mobility

Company says damaged scooters were immediately locked and taken out of fleet for repairs

Neuron Mobility said last weekend’s vandalism incident was isolated and Vernon’s first case since the e-scooter company’s launch in July. (Zac J Blac/Facebook photo)

A small number of Neuron e-scooters were vandalized recently and have since been removed from the fleet for repairs, the company said.

But of the nearly 10,000 riders and 70,000 kilometres travelled since the July launch, Neuron Mobility is maintaining a positive outlook.

“The vast majority of our riders behave responsibly and cases of vandalism and mistreatment of our e-scooters are rare,” a spokesperson told Black Press. “This is an isolated situation and the first case of vandalism of this nature in Vernon since our launch.”

Facebook user Zac J Blac shared images of the vandalized scooters, noting the displays were smashed and torched.

In an update Sept. 26, Blac said the vandal was identified as a high school student, although Black Press could not confirm this detail with the company.

“Ultimately we’re committed to providing a safe, convenient and fun service for our users but also for the general public,” Neuron’s spokesperson said. “Our e-scooters are all fitted with registration plates on the back and front, which makes it easy for people to report any issues.”

The e-scooters are also connected to GPS and trips are logged so the company is able to determine who has the e-scooter rented when issues arise.

