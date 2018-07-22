Vernon’s Caetani Centre gears up for Splash of Red fundraiser

Tickets are now on sale for the Caetani Centre’s seventh annual A Splash of Red Aug. 23. (Carousel Studios image)

Tickets are now on sale for the Caetani Centre’s seventh annual A Splash of Red.

“As the Caetani Centre’s largest fundraiser, A Splash of Red has raised over $120,000 to date in support of C3’s journey to becoming an established cultural centre for artists both locally and globally,” the Centre said in a release.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 with an aperitif reception and art viewing, followed by an Italian dinner served family style under the stars complete with wine pairings.

“A live art auction featuring spectacular original works and the drawing of door prizes will bring the evening to a close,” the Centre said.

The ticket price includes an Italian family style four-course meal with appetizers, Prosecco, wine pairings and Grappa.

Suggested attire is one of casual elegance with the colours black, white and red recommended. As the evenings can get quite cool, remember to bring a sweater.

“Your attendance will be helping the Caetani Centre achieve a secure status for future endeavours and all that Sveva Caetani wanted her legacy to stand for,” the Centre said.

“The funds from this year’s event will go towards the long term goal of opening up the Centre to greater community access by the Summer of 2018, and as a heritage site by the Spring of 2019.”

Tickets are available for $125 through www.caetani.org.

