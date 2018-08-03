Vernon’s Bella Vista Road to have sewer work

The City of Vernon will be completing sewer construction in Bella Vista Road between Sunnyview Road and Orchard Hill Road starting Tuesday and continuing for several weeks.

The work is part of the Okanagan Landing sewer extension project that started late last year.

Traffic control will be in place during construction. Through traffic will detour to Sunnyview Road and Orchard Hill Road during the road closure.

Local traffic will be able to access the construction area as directed by traffic control personnel.