Vernon youth questioned by RCMP after incident on school roof

Police receive reports of debris being thrown from Seaton Secondary roof Saturday

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP questioned seven youth before releasing them to their parents in connection with reports of debris being thrown off a Vernon secondary school roof Saturday, July 11. (File photo)

A handful of Vernon youth has some explaining to do to their parents and, perhaps, the RCMP.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was alerted to reports of youth throwing debbris off the roof of Seaton Secondary School Saturday at around 9 p.m.

Officers, with help from Vernon Fire Rescue Services’ lift truck, were able to get on the roof where they found two people. Another five young adults were found near the school.

All were released into the custody of their parents and the matter is still under police investigation.

No charges have been laid to date.

RCMP say no damage was done to the school or to passing vehicles on 41st Avenue.

