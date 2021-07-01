Vernon, your property taxes are due tomorrow

Deadline is July 2 at 4:30 p.m. or subject to 10% penalty

Tomorrow (July 2) is the last day to pay taxes before you are hit with a 10 per cent penalty.

The City of Vernon’s tax deadline is set for 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

The penalty will be applied July 3 to any unpaid balances and unclaimed Home Owner Grants.

“In addition to payment, homeowners are reminded that they need to submit a properly completed Home Owner Grant by July 2, if it’s applicable,” financial operations manager Terry Martens said.

“As of this year, Provincial Home Owner Grant applications must be submitted online or by phone through the Province of British Columbia.”

For more information on the homeowner grant, visit gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant.

Those looking to skip the city hall cashier station can pay their taxes online through a financial institution, pay by a mailed cheque or use the 24-hour drop box at the front entrance to city hall. Leave time to ensure you’ll meet the deadline as postmarks won’t be accepted as proof or date of payment.

If you have not received your property tax notice yet, please check your MyCity account or contact the tax department at 250-550-3636. For more information on property taxes, please visit vernon.ca/propertytaxes.

