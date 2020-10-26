Vernon woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing Mustang into house

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Vernon home on 17th Street Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (City of Vernon photo)

The driver of a yellow Mustang faces impaired driving charges after crashing into the bedroom of a Vernon home Sunday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the incident in the 3400 block of 17th Street around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a car had left the roadway and crashed into the bedroom of a single storey home,” City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said.

“Two occupants from the vehicle were already outside the vehicle and were reported to have minor injuries,” she said.

Two more people were inside the home at the time of the crash, one reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP spoke with witnesses on the scene and identified the driver.

“Based on their observations, officers on scene launched an impaired driving investigation,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “The driver failed a roadside screening device test and was transported to the Vernon RCMP detachment where she provided additional samples of her breath to police.”

A 26-year-old Vernon woman is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while her blood alcohol exceeded 80 milligrams.

The residents of the home affected have been displaced.

“Due to the amount of damage and concerns about the structural integrity of the house, the occupants of the home had to leave immediately and access to the house will be unavailable for a period of time,” Poirier said.

The driver has been released from custody and is slated to appear in court.

