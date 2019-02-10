Vernon Winter Carnival wraps Sunday

The Vernon Winter Carnival officially walks the plank today (Sunday).
The 59th annual event, with its highly successful A Pirate’s Carnival theme, wraps up Sunday with a number of events, including one moved from Saturday.
The Jopo Swim slated for the Vernon Recreation Complex’s aquatic centre was postponed after a malfunction closed the pool. The free event is scheduled at the pool Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Other events on the final day:
* 48th annual Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament, Kal Tire Place North: D Final, 9 a.m., Yellowknife Wolfpack vs California Wave; C Final, 11:30 a.m., Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs vs St. Albert Stars; B Final, 2 p.m., Edmonton Canadians vs Los Angeles Kings; A Final, 4:30 p.m., Vancouver Thunderbirds vs Port Moody Panthers;
* Starting Block 10K Run: 10 a.m. Lavington Elementary School;
* Toonie and a Tin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kal Tire Place. Cost is $2 per person or $5 per family and a tin of food for the food bank;
* Polar Bear Swim, Kal Beach, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (swim is at 1 p.m. sharp!); Cost is $10 person or $25 for family of four;
* Guided Snowshoe Tour, Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, 12 p.m. Cost is $20;
* Family Friendly Pool Tournament, 2 p.m. The Green Pub (Village Green Hotel); Admission is free;
* Family Pirate Party, Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person;
* Mother Daughter Princess Tea, Village Green Hotel Ballroom, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sold out; s
Today is also the last day to buy Carnival raffle tickets for a chance at a handful of great prizes. The draws will be made Tuesday.
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.