Vernon Winter Carnival tickets on sale soon

Vernon Winter Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx is happy to announce tickets for events for the 59th annual Carnival, with the theme A Pirate’s Carnival, go on sale Dec. 7. (Morning Star file photo)

They make great Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers.

The 59th Annual Vernon Winter Carnival is ramping up and tickets for all events go on sale Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.

A Pirate’s Carnival runs Feb. 1-10, 2019 with and is presented by Valley First.

“The lineup of events this year is absolutely amazing, said Vicki Proulx, Carnival executive director. “There is literally something for everyone to do.”

More than 95 events have been booked for the 2019 Vernon Winter Carnival, 33 of which will have tickets on sale Dec. 7.

“Returning favourite events do sell out quickly, so don’t be disappointed and buy your tickets early,” said Proulx.

A change to take note of this year: due to the high volume of ticket sales for the popular Suds ‘N’ Cider event, tickets will only be available over the phone or in person at the Carnival office for this event only.

There are 11 new events to Carnival this year:

Guided Snowshoe Tour at Sovereign Lake – Tickets available Dec. 7;

Pirate Craft Party at Vernon Teach and Learn – Tickets available Dec. 7;

A Pirate’s Cabaret hosted Valley Vocal Arts– Tickets available Dec. 7;

A Night in Ukraine hosted by Sadok – Tickets available Dec. 7;

The BeercanBeiner at Sovereign Lake – Tickets available Dec. 7;

Dining with the Dead at Italian Kitchen – Tickets available Dec. 7;

Pirates and Parrots Buffet and Bash at The Vernon Yacht Club – Tickets available Dec. 7.

New Free Events include:

Treasure Your Health Fair hosted by Vernon Chiropractic and Massage;

WINGS Pirate Ship Party;

Family Friendly NFL Super Bowl at The Green Pub;

Valley First Treasure Hunt;

Carnival will also host the much-anticipated return of Broomball hosted by the Village Green Hotel Complex. Team registration will be open on Dec. 7.

All events can be viewed online at vernonwintercarnival.com/events.

“It’s hard to believe that in a few short weeks tickets will go on sale for the 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival. So many new events and the favourites are returning as well,” said Carnival chairperson Deb White. “I am also. So excited to hear that broomball is returning, that was a fan favourite for sure. We look forward to seeing you all at one of the many events.”

Tickets can be purchased: By phone at 250-545-2236; in person from the Vernon Winter Carnival Office 3401-35 Avenue.

