Vernon welcomes first FireSmart coordinator

Alan Hofsink joins Vernon Fire Rescue Services as the City of Vernonâ€™s first FireSmart program coordinator. (City of Vernon)

Vernon is welcoming its first dedicated FireSmart program coordinator.

Joining Vernon Fire Rescue Services with more than 20 years of experience in emergency services, Alan Hofsink will focus on community outreach and education.

“We have been sharing and implementing FireSmart principles in Vernon for a number of years, particularly throughout the wildland urban interface,” said Fire Chief David Lind.

“A lot of great work has taken place at a broad community level. Having Alan join the team will help us focus more efforts on individual neighbourhoods and more directly empower homeowners to take steps to FireSmart their own properties to reduce the risk of impacts from fire.”

The expansion of the FireSmart program efforts provides Vernon residents with the opportunity to learn more about the FireSmart Canada Neighbourhood Recognition Program, Home Partners Program, city-wide FireSmart programs and the importance of public safety through utilizing these principles.

“Although we are now into autumn and the fire risk has been reduced, we saw so much evidence this summer about the importance of preparing ourselves, our homes and our community to face an emergency,” said Hofsink.

“Actions can be taken throughout the year to FireSmart your property, including during fall yard cleanup. I’m looking forward to working with residents to talk about the easy and practical ways they can increase safety at home.”

Visit vernon.ca/firesmart and follow VFRS on Facebook and Instagram for more tips on how to protect your property

READ MORE: Okanagan residents urged to FireSmart their homes

READ MORE: Vernon cultural centre plans tweaked

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star