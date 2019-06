Duteau Creek water reservoirs expected to be at full capacity in next few days

The Duteau Creek water reservoirs expected to be at full capacity. (Morning Star file photo)

Duteau Creek water reservoirs are expected to be at full capacity in the next few days, which will lead to excess water flowing over the spillway structures at the dams.

Persons living or working near creeks and streams should be aware that water levels may rise quickly during this time and should exercise caution around the fast-moving water.

