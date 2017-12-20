Vernon water service interruption warning

Water service work may impact traffic Thursday on Vernon’s 39th Avenue between 13th and 16th Streets. Photo credit: Morning Star file photo

The City of Vernon will interrupt water service to residents along 39th Avenue between 13th and 16th Streets from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The city asks those affected to make necessary arrangements to have a short-term water supply stored before the water outage begins.

While the city advises that the intention is to have the water line work completed before 3:30 p.m., it may be necessary to have the water off longer.

The water service interruption is also expected to create some traffic disruption as drivers are asked to pay attention to any detours or lane restrictions.

For more information, contact Vernon utilities operations, 250-550-3620, or the city operations yard, 250-549-6757, Monday to Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

