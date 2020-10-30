Vernon Vipers add pair of veteran wingers

Team signs former Viper Josh Prokop, gets Tyler Carpendale on loan from Kamloops Blazers

The Vernon Vipers have added a pair of 20-year-old wingers to the their forward corps.

The team has signed Tyler Carpenter and former Viper Josh Prokop, who will be joining the team this week.

“These are two veteran guys who can play in any situation and bring a wealth of experience to our group,” said Vipers head coach and general manager Jason McKee.

Prokop rejoins the Vipers after a spectacular 21-goal rookie season in the BC Hockey League in 2017/18. He joined the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the following two seasons, where he put up 24 goals and 64 assists in in 122 regular season games.

Carpendale spent three seasons in the WHL between the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Kamloops Blazers. He comes to the Vipers via a loan from the Blazers, and he’ll be looking to make an impact after an injury-filled season in which he played just eight games.

The Vipers are coming off two extra-time losses to the West Kelowna Warriors last weekend. The team is off to Salmon Arm tonight to face the Silverbacks at 6:30 p.m.

