Vernon urged to be ready for floods

Volunteers build a wall of sandbags to keep the rising creek from flooding the Kindale Seaton Centre in Vernon Wednesday. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Vernon residents living near creeks, streams, lakes and low lying areas should undertake measures to protect their property and reduce the risk of flooding, based on updated reports from the River Forecast Centre and Environment Canada.

“The extremely warm temperatures coupled with the rainfall will increase flows and levels of water bodies throughout the region, making flooding more likely,” the City of Vernon states. “Property owners are responsible for having a plan as well as the tools and equipment necessary to protect their properties from possible flood damage.”

See related: Floods threaten Okanagan Indian Band

Stockpiles of pre-filled sandbags are available at Vernon City Operations, 1900 48 Ave. outside the back gate off Pleasant Valley Road.

Sand and empty sandbags are available at Kin Beach overflow parking at 7001 Tronson Road.

“City crews continue to replenish the sandbagging sites as required.”

City crews have been monitoring and protecting city infrastructure including lift stations, culverts, and bridges. Blocked culverts and water debris that causes an emergent threat of flooding should be reported to public works department. Residents can report blocked culverts online at www.vernon.ca/report-issue, by emailing operations@vernon.ca or by calling 250-549-6757 (after hours call 250-542-5361).

“Please leave any debris along lakeshores in place until the risk of flood has passed. The debris acts like a cushion to waves in the event of an onshore wind, reducing sand erosion.”

The City also reminds residents to exercise caution, particularly with children and pets, when in the vicinity of fast-moving creeks, streams and water. Quickly flowing water and the adjacent riverbanks are potentially unsafe. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.

See: Heavy rain a recipe for high water levels

The Regional District of North Okanagan is also encouraging residents to prepare for flooding due to the heavy rain. In addition, BX Creek Trail remains closed due to the rain and rapid snowmelt.

See BX Creek Trail remains closed

Sign up to receive emergency alerts from the City at www.vernon.ca/subscribe. Enter your email address and check the boxes to indicate the updates you want to receive.

Information about flood preparation and FAQs are located here: https://www.vernon.ca/floods-emergency-management

Tips on effective sandbagging are located here: https://www.vernon.ca/activities-events/news-events/news-archive/tips-safety-near-floodwaters-and-effective-sandbagging

Information about flood preparation and FAQs are located here: https://www.vernon.ca/floods-emergency-management

You can read all about the City of Vernon’s Emergency Management program here: https://www.vernon.ca/homes-building/fire-safety/emergency-management

In the event of flooding, updates will be provided through the local news outlets and on the City’s social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/cityofvernon and https://www.twitter.com/cityofvernon

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.