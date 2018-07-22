Vernon Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a smoudlering willow tree in a wooded area in the 3500 block of 27th Street Sunday, July 22. Little damage occurred as a result of the blaze, the cause of which is yet unknown. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Vernon tree burn doused

Willow tree smouldering Sunday, July 22 quickly put out

  • Jul. 22, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Vernon Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a tree burn Sunday, July 22.

Capt. Colin Clarke, with VFRS, said bylaw officers reported the incident, which occurred in a wooded area in the 3500 block of 27th Avenue, to the service shortly before 6 p.m.

“We found a big willow tree smouldering with no flame,” Clarke said.

The cause of the small burn is currently unknown.

“It could be human caused or the result of lightning a few days ago that left the tree smouldering,” Clarke said.

Crews were able to douse the smouldering tree quickly. No injuries were reported as a result of the burn.

