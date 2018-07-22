Vernon tree burn doused

Vernon Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a tree burn Sunday, July 22.
Capt. Colin Clarke, with VFRS, said bylaw officers reported the incident, which occurred in a wooded area in the 3500 block of 27th Avenue, to the service shortly before 6 p.m.
“We found a big willow tree smouldering with no flame,” Clarke said.
The cause of the small burn is currently unknown.
“It could be human caused or the result of lightning a few days ago that left the tree smouldering,” Clarke said.
Crews were able to douse the smouldering tree quickly. No injuries were reported as a result of the burn.
