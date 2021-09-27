Vernon to head back to polls for by-election in December

Qualified candidates can put name forward in candidate nomination period starting Oct. 19

Vernonites will head back to the polls this December, but this time, they’ll be looking to elect a new city councillor.

The City of Vernon is readying for a byelection to fill a council seat left vacant after the passing of Coun. Dalvir Nahal.

Council set the general voting date for Dec. 4, and authorized the spending of up to $120,000 to cover the costs of the required byelection.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for this byelection only, special voting opportunities will not be offered — as it’s not advisable to hold in-person voting opportunities in long-term care homes or medical facilities. Instead, mail-in ballots and oral declarations would be offered as alternative options.

Council will also be asked to suspend enforcement of the sign bylaw between Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 for campaigning purposes.

Qualified candidates interested in running for the byelection must submit the required nomination package during the Candidate Nomination Period which begins Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. on Oct. 29.

“The health and safety of residents, volunteers and staff is the city’s top priority,” chief election officer Keri-Ann Austin said.

“We recognize that comfort levels of voters in the community may vary as we continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can rest assured that all COVID safety protocols will be in place at polling stations.”

Key dates

October 1, 2021, Nomination packages available for pick-up at City Hall and on the City’s website

on the City’s October 19, 2021, Nomination Period begins at 9:00 AM

October 29, 2021, Nomination Period ends at 4:00 PM

November 6, 2021, Campaign Period begins

December 4, 2021, Campaign Period ends

Advance voting days

November 24, 2021, Schubert Centre, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

November 25, 2021, Vernon Council Chambers, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

November 27, 2021, Vernon Council Chambers, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

December 1, 2021, Vernon Council Chambers, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

December 2, 2021, Vernon Council Chambers, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

General voting day

December 4, 2021, Locations to be confirmed, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Editor’s note: This story was updated Monday at 3:50 p.m. after council approved the motion.

