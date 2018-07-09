Vernon teen who lost his life in a motorcycle accident remembered

Friends and family are paying homage to Marco Daniel Beg who lost his life in a motorcycle accident

Facebook tributes are pouring in for a 19-year-old Vernon man who died in a motorcycle accident last week.

Friends and family took to social media with memories and to pay homage to Marco Daniel Beg who lost his life in a collision on Old Kamloops Road Friday, July 6.

“R.I.P. Marco Daniel Beg,” reads one post from Taige Peterson. “You will forever be my gym buddy, co-worker, but more importantly my friend. You were a … legend, going to miss you.”

Josiah Chernoff shared the song Amen by British indie rock band Amber Run.

“Mr. Marco Daniel Beg, you flawless expression of your every desire. You grabbed everything that made your heart beat and smile wide and life could barely keep up with you. Tragically you’ve outrun it. Your passing is a tremendous loss to our world but your spirit is blessing other lands. You were and are deeply loved and to any of your friends and family, you were a gem. Rest In Peace Marco, you hilarious hard working man,” Chernoff wrote.

“Thinking and praying for anyone who knew this guy.”

Old Kamloops Road was closed for scene examination and investigation with traffic diverted Friday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

