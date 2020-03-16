Vernon students to self isolate after EuroTrip cut short

43 students and staff returned home from Paris on Sunday

Vernon students and staff had a trip to Europe meet an abrupt end, but now they have been directed to self isolate for 14 days.

Thirty-two students and 11 adults with the Vernon School District travelled to Paris on March 11, amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

“After the provincial health officer advised against all non-essential travel outside of Canada, the district worked with EF Tours to book flights home,” the school district’s communications specialist Maritza Reilly said.

All individuals that returned to the Okanagan Sunday, March 15, have been directed to self isolate at home for two weeks.

School District No. 22 said its awaiting direction from the Ministries of Health and Education in regards to potentially extending spring break for students.

“It is a situation that we are all monitoring on a daily basis,” Reilly said.

The Vernon School District has also cancelled or postponed trips to London and Paris that were scheduled to run over spring break.

“We are working with the travel providers to determine whether the trips will be postponed or refunded,” Reilly said.

