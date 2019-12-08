Vernon stores part of company holiday food drive

Donate food or cash until Dec. 24 at Wholesale Club or Superstore

Vernon’s Real Canadian Wholesale Club and Real Canadian Superstore are involved with parent company Loblaws’ Holiday Food Drive until Dec. 24. (Morning Star - file photo)

It’s the time of year when everyone is thinking about food. But while most are doing their holiday baking, preparing for holiday entertaining and a turkey feast, others in the community are worrying about how to keep food on the table and kitchen cupboards full when there are so many other expenses to think about as well.

That’s why Loblaws’ Holiday Food Drive is on at its stores throughout British Columbia.

From now to Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, all Real Canadian Wholesale Clubs and Real Canadian Superstores will be collecting non-perishable food items as well as cash donations to help community members in need across Vernon and British Columbia.

One hundred per cent of donations collected at each store will stay in the local community.

In Vernon, all food and monetary donations will go to Vernon Food Bank.

Food Banks Canada’s Hunger Count 2019 Report shows that in British Columbia, children make up close to 40 per cent of those using the services of food banks (34.5 per cent).

Last year during the Holiday Food Drive residents of British Columbia donated thousands of pounds of non-perishable food to local food banks across the province.

