Most municipalities make sidewalk snow clearing the responsibility of the adjacent property owner or occupant and Vernon is no exception. Photo credit: Contributed

Vernon snow removal reminder

Property owners and business operators must clear sidewalks

The City of Vernon is reminding business operators and residents to be diligent in their responsibilities to clear all sidewalks fronting their properties.

All sidewalks should be cleared to their full width to allow for passage of baby strollers walkers or wheelchairs.

If possible, the public is asked to pile the snow on the boulevard or private property, but not on roadways to allow for the storage of street-plowed snow along the curb areas.

City Hall advises that sidewalk snow clearing should be completed within 24 hours after a snowfall as required, and if the work is not done the city will arrange to have the work done at your expense.

signature

Previous story
Update: Power restored in West Kelowna
Next story
River development proposal has Maple Ridge group up in ARMS

Just Posted

Elizabeth Huisman

  • 19 hours ago

 

Castlegar Rebels shut out Grand Forks Border Bruins for 12th straight win

 

Letter: all I want for Christmas…

  • 1 day ago

 

Fencing goes up around White Rock’s Hillcrest Mall

 

Most Read