Vernon, slow down when school is in

City of Vernon RCMP Volunteers will be monitoring speeds in school zone starting Sept. 8, 2020. (RCMP)

While Vernon-area students prepare to return to the classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic Sept. 10, RCMP volunteers will once again resume their post in school zones to remind drivers of the 30 km/h speed limit.

Starting Sept. 8, the City of Vernon RCMP Volunteers will being its Speed Watch operations within school zones.

“The purpose of the Speed Watch program is to enhance road safety, educate drivers and increase awareness around issues of unsafe speed,” the city’s crime prevention coordinator Regan Borisenko said.

Trained volunteers, equipped with a digital speed reader board, display motorists speed while travelling within the school zones.

at first, these volunteers will concentrate on school zones to remind motorists that these limits are in effect now that students are returning to school. Over the next few weeks, the public will see these volunteers in various areas around Vernon.

Police will join the volunteers in some instances to issue violation tickets to motorists.

