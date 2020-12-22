Vernon ski resort among North America’s finest

SilverStar Mountain finishes at No. 10 among voters at USA Today's 10Best.com

Vernon’s famous ski resort is among North America’s best.

SilverStar Mountain Resort has been named No. 10 in USA Today’s Best 10 Ski Resorts for 2020.

USA Today and 10Best wanted to know which North American ski resorts are the crème de la crème, so they asked its readers to vote for their favorite resorts – mountains that offer serious snowfall, varied terrain, lots of lift access and all the desirable amenities in town.

READ MORE: Vernon ski resort sees nearly one foot of snowfall

SilverStar is one of three Canadian mountains to crack the top 10. 10Best.com said Vernon’s local resort is known for its excellent cross-country skiing, 132 runs and 12 gladed areas, 100 per cent natural snow and its 3,282 skiable acres around a ski-in ski-out village.

Sunshine Village in Banff was voted No. 1 and Lake Louise Ski Resort came in at No. 8.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

The complete list is below:

1 – Sunshine Village – Banff, Alberta;

2 – Brundage Mountain Ski Resort – McCall, Idaho;

3 – Copper Mountain – Copper Mountain, Colorado;

4 – Mount Bohemia – Lac La Belle, Michigan;

5 – Kirkwood Mountain Resort – Kirkwood, California;

6 – Ski Land Ski Resort – Fairbanks, Alaska;

7 – Cannon Mountain – Franconia, New Hampshire;

8 – Lake Louise Ski Resort – Lake Louise, Alberta;

9 – Telluride Ski Resort – Telluride, Colorado;

10 – SilverStar Mountain Resort – Vernon, British Columbia.

READ MORE: SilverStar tapped as one of North America’s favourites by USA Today

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star