Vernon shrimp boat breaks free of anchor

A Piscine Energetics trawl vessel broke free of its anchor in Okanagan Lake during heavy winds Saturday, April 25, and ended up near Kin Beach. (David Sutch photo)

Heavy winds Saturday, April 25, on Okanagan Lake caused havoc for a shrimp harvesting company.

A boat belonging to Piscine Energetics, which removes mysis shrimp, an invasive species of Okanagan Lake, ended up near Kin Beach after being anchored further down the lake.

“It appears that one of our trawl vessels broke loose of its anchor yesterday in the wind storm,” said Piscine president Nuri Fisher. “Our skippers went out to check on the vessel yesterday evening and are working on her today (Sunday).”

The boat was in some shallow water and smooth/soft sand. Fisher said there doesn’t appear to be any damage to the boats, nor are they leaking any fuel.

Piscine Energetics was named Business of the Year and Manufacturer of the Year in 2015 by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. It has been removing mysis shrimp, which harms the native kokanee fish stock, in Okanagan Lake since 1997.

READ MORE: Vernon company receives top recognition for harvesting an invasive species

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star