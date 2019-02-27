Vernon Shoppers Drug Marts support women’s health

During the fall of 2018, all three Shoppers Drug Marts in Vernon joined together to raise funds for their 17th annual Growing Women’s Health Campaign.

The stores, together with the community, raised more than $7,573. This year, the funds will support women’s cancer care at Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre.

The Growing Women’s Health campaign is a four-week program held across Canada each fall. While the campaign is national in scope, it is locally-based with customers and employees donating to charitable organizations in the community.

“We’re thrilled with the success of the 2018 Growing Women’s Health campaign. Each year, our customers and staff demonstrate their generosity and their commitment to supporting women in our community, and we couldn’t be more proud of everyone’s contribution,” said Chase Nickel, associate owner of Shopper’s Drug Mart. “The Women’s Cancer Program at the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre plays an important role in our community and the proceeds from this year’s campaign will go a long way to helping them further their work.”

Lisa Westermark, executive director of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, thanked Shopper’s Drug Mart for their ongoing support.

“We are proud of the work our dedicated team of oncologists and healthcare professionals at our Cancer Centre,” Westermark said. “They serve patients and families from all over the North Okanagan and provide them with treatment, diagnosis, and support throughout their journey with cancer.”

