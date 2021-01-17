Vernon Search and Rescue responds after family gets UTV stuck on SilverStar trails

The family activated their SOS beacon around 3 p.m. once they realized they could be facing a night alone in the mountains

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) was called out on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 16) to assist a family who had gotten their side-by-side UTV stuck along a snowmobile trail at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The family activated their SOS beacon around 3 p.m. once they realized they could be facing a night alone in the mountains.

VSAR quickly responded and began setting up a command station at the snowmobile trails parking lot near Sovereign Lake.

“While setting up the sled teams we were informed the subjects had ‘unstuck’ themselves and were on their way to the parking lot,” VSAR said on its Facebook page.

“Soon they arrived, the kids smiling and still interested in playing in the snow.

“This situation was the best we could have hoped for: the subjects were well-prepared for the cold weather and very capable, they kept calm and methodically tried to dig themselves out. They stayed together with their vehicle and didn’t try to walk out alone.”

After freeing their vehicle from the snow, the family set on their way down the trail towards the parking lot and were in consistent communication with VSAR teams through the use of a satellite communications device.

VSAR said those in similar situations should call for help as early as possible.

“The longer you wait, the higher the potential risk to the subjects and to our SAR team. Remember, search and rescue is free and our volunteers train hard to be able to respond any time of the day or night.”

