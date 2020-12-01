Vernon Search and Rescue helps stranded groomer at Silver Star

Three members responded to the operator whose groomer experienced a mechanical issue Nov. 29

Vernon Search and Rescue members assisted a groomer operator on the trails at SilverStar Mountain Resort Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (VSAR photo)

A stranded groomer operator received a helping hand from Vernon Search and Rescue operators last weekend.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) received a request for help from a groomer operator experiencing a mechanical issue on the snowmobile trails at SilverStar Mountain Resort Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29.

“Luckily, we had three members on the mountain already riding the Vernon Snowmobile Association trails,” VSAR said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The team responded quickly and was able to transport the operator out of the area within an hour.

We would like to note that the operator utilized the Garmin inReach in the groomer to call for help in an area of no cell reception,” VSAR said. “These devices save time for SAR members in rescue situations and make our job much easier.”

The search and rescue team gave kudos to the snowmobile clubs in the area that equip their groomers with these devices and reminded the public not to hesitate to call for help when stuck in the snow or mud.

“We would like to remind the public to call early and call often, via 911 or through an SOS device. Our team is happy to help and our members are always on call.”

