Vernon science centre hosting anti-bullying workshops

Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre will celebrate Pink Shirt Day Wednesday, Feb. 26, with a pair of events.
One event is geared toward kids, the other for parents.
The Anti-Bullying for Children Workshop, led by Breakthrough Martial Arts owner/instructor Rob Rinas, will teach little ones how to diffuse confrontation without violence.
During this one-hour introduction, the child will gain valuable strategies to help them confidently handle a bully. The workshop runs from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and is free for members; included with admission for non-members.
Parents can sometimes struggle with knowing how to help their child with anxiety. The intention of the Helping Your Anxious Child: A Panel Discussion is to let parents know they are not alone, to help de-stigmatize mental health issues and provide helpful tools and resources.
A panel comprised of members of the community with lived experiences as well as healthcare professionals will facilitate the workshop which runs from 7-8 p.m. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
The science centre encourages everyone to wear pink on Feb. 26 to let the world know “bullying stops here.”
For more information call 250-545-3644, email info@okscience.ca , or visit www.okscience.ca.
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.