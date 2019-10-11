Vernon sani-dump closing for season

The dump located on 31 Street between 39 Avenue and 37 Avenue will close Oct. 16

RV season has long since wrapped up, and soon Vernon’s temporary sani-dump will be closed for the season as well.

The sani-dump will be closed after the Thanksgiving long weekend. The dump located on 31 Street between 39 Avenue and 37 Avenue is expected to re-open around the May Long weekend.

The seasonal closure will be officially in effect as of Oct. 16.

RV owners can find other sani-dump locations in the area, including the location at the Anderson Way Superstore, by visiting sanidumps.com.

