Vernon Salvation Army warns of scam

The Salvation Army issued a warning to Vernon’s Harwood community of a potential scammer attempting to solicit donations.
“Please know that the Salvation Army dos not go door-to-door collecting monetary or material donations,” Lt. Stefan Reid said in a statement June 18.
The organization was made aware of the individual claiming to represent the Salvation Army targeting the community before issuing a statement just before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Salvation Army’s notice urges residents to contact the local Salvation Army and local RCMP detatchment if someone comes to the door asking for donations.
@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.