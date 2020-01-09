Vernon rock climbing centre reaches new heights in 2020

After acquiring the neighbouring space on Jan. 1, 2020, Vernon’s only indoor rock climbing facility, the Rock Garden, will double its climbing space to 4,000 square feet. (The Rock Garden)

Vernon’s only indoor climbing centre is reaching new heights in 2020 after acquiring the space next door to its facility off of Kalamalka Lake Road on Jan. 1.

The Rock Garden’s owner Tony Horne has already begun creating a new bouldering area in the neighbouring space and, once completed, will boast over 1,500 square feet of wall space for a dedicated adult and members’ bouldering area.

“With this expansion, our climbing space will be doubled,” Horne said. “There will be 4,000 square feet of wall space offering a wider variety of problems (routes) for all levels.”

The facility’s current bouldering area will serve novice climbers and families.

“We’re also excited to increase our top-rope capacity as we revert some of the current wall space back to top-rope routes,” he said.

The competitive Junior team climbers will benefit most from the new space as they train for upcoming competitions, the facility said in a statement Jan. 8.

The Rock Garden Climbing Centre, located on 14th Avenue, is Vernon’s first and only indoor climbing centre boasting more than 19 vertical feet in the 2,000 square-foot facility.

For more information on the climbing centre, visit climbthegarden.com.

READ MORE: Double-OT between North Okanagan Knights and Kelowna Chiefs ends in draw

READ MORE: Rock climbers take face challenge

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.